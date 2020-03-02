|
|
Darlene R. Christensen
PENSACOLA - Darlene Roberta Truesdell Christensen, 87, quietly passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at home with her husband by her side.
Darlene was born in Hinkley, MN, On February 10, 1933. When she graduated from High School she attended Business School in Arizona. She spent most of her career in the banking and investment fields.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Bessie Truesdell, of Hinkley, MN, and her sister, Shirley Prenevost, of Elgin, IL.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Paul E. Christensen, of Pensacola, FL (formally of Grantsburg, WI); daughters, Patricia Knoll of Pensacola, FL; Sharon Fossum (Mitch) of Grantsburg, WI; Paula Johnson (Bryan) of Brooklyn Park, MN; and Darla Wessels (Steve) of Granstburg, WI. She leaves behind grandchildren, Kathy, Jackie, Erin, Britney, Ryan, and Jessica as well as great-grandchildren Gavin, Liam, Emery, Noah, Matt, Jackson, Elise, and Hailey, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Nurses and Care Team of Emerald Coast Hospice for treating Mom with the highest level of dignity and compassion in her last days.
Darlene's visitation will be from 2 - 4 on Saturday, March 7, at Hillcrest Baptist Church followed by a Memorial service at 4pm. Family and friends are invited to stay for a reception in Heritage Hall following the Memorial.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020