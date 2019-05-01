Darryl Shoemaker



Cantonment - Our Loving Father; Brother and great Friend. Mr. Darryl David Shoemaker at the young age of 72 left his earthly body to return home on April 17, 2019 in the town of Pensacola, Florida. He passed peacefully and without pain while surrounded by good friends and family.



Darryl was born in Berwick, Pennsylvania on September 16, 1946 to David and Edna Shoemaker. After completing high school, he was drafted into the US Army days after joining the US. Navy which he served honorably for 22 years, deployed to several places including Iceland, Jacksonville, Florida, and Milton, Florida. Retiring to Pensacola, Florida with Fifth Good Conduct Award; Meritorious Unit Commendation; National Defense Service Medal; 2 Letters of Commendations. After the Navy he continued to work performing the same duties as a civilian helping to train future Navy pilots. During his off time he enjoyed fast cars, fishing with friends, and watching his many loves grow up.



Darryl is survived by his Son Theron (Amie) Shoemaker of Mobile, Alabama; Daughter, Mary Michelle Hopson; Six Grandchildren, Cameron Jeffcoat, Aaron Rawski, Abigail Shoemaker, Elizabeth Shoemaker, Evan Hopson, and Sammantha Shoemaker; His older brother, Elwood Shoemaker; His older sister, Dawnita Shoemaker, and many friends and shipmates including Roy Long and Mike Wells.



On May 3 2019 from 10:30am to 11:30am we ask that all family and friends join us in celebrating the life of Darryl at Eastern Gate Memorial Funeral Home located at 1985 West Nine Mile Road Pensacola, FL 32534 followed by a funeral service at 11:30 after of which we will lay him to rest at Barrancas National Cemetery.



And in the words that my father gave me during hard times "Son, chin up, feet forward and the hard part is almost over." So Dad, with love, take care and we will see each other soon and don't worry we have the watch. Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 1 to May 5, 2019