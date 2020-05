David C. DiRamioEntered into rest suddenly May 18, 2020, at home in Pensacola, Fl. Beloved husband of the late Tracie Hall DiRamio;dear son of Roberta; loving brother of Jaqueline DiRamio and Joslyn DiRamio Bedell; also survived by an uncle, niece and nephew. Dr. David DiRamio was a Navy Veteran and a former professor at Auburn University, Auburn, AL, publishing books and articles regarding the special needs of Veterans pursuing higher education. Services will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice . Share condolences at