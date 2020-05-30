David C. DiRamio
David C. DiRamio

Entered into rest suddenly May 18, 2020, at home in Pensacola, Fl. Beloved husband of the late Tracie Hall DiRamio;dear son of Roberta; loving brother of Jaqueline DiRamio and Joslyn DiRamio Bedell; also survived by an uncle, niece and nephew. Dr. David DiRamio was a Navy Veteran and a former professor at Auburn University, Auburn, AL, publishing books and articles regarding the special needs of Veterans pursuing higher education. Services will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. Share condolences at

www.lombardofuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
