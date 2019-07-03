|
David Douglas
Pensacola - David Douglas, 79, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday July 1, 2019. He was born November 5, 1939 in Pensacola, FL.
David was a Master Mason out of the Ferry Pass Masonic Lodge #348 and a member of the Hadji Shrine in Pensacola, FL. He spent is latter years fishing, camping, enjoying the outdoors, and watching Alabama football on Saturdays. David was a wonderful father and friend who will be missed by many.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Georgia and Dick Douglas; brothers, Donald and Danny Douglas; sister, Norma Beeler.
He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Dava (John) Merritt, Ricky Douglas, and Vickie (Leon) Watson; siblings, Nellie "Cricket" Watson, Terry Douglas, and Karen Fontaine; grandchildren, Candice Ritchie, Kyle Watson, Heather Merritt, Kayla Rush, and Kelsey Savell; and 8 great grandchildren, as well as many friends.
A special thanks to Grandview Retirement Center, Windermere Memory Center, and Life Care Center for all the love and care.
Services will be Saturday July 6, 2019, at Roberts Cemetery beginning at 10:00 am.
Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 3, 2019