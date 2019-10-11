|
|
David Fanning
David Fanning went home to the Lord on Sept 24, 2019. He was born November 2, 1984.
David proudly served his country as a combat engineer in the 1st Armored Division (Old Ironside) of the United States Army, including 3 tours in Iraq under Operation Iraqi Freedom
David was a loving father and had an unbelievable love of the visual arts.
He is survived by his loving parents Timothy and Pamela Fanning; his son Michael Fanning; his siblings: Shane Willis (Angela), Tabitha Foster (John), and Michelle Fanning; along with multiple nieces and nephews.
He is deeply missed by all.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 17 at Trahan Family Funeral Home in Pensacola. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the service begins at 10:30 am. Inurnment at Barrancas National Cemetery will follow with military honors.
"I have fought the good fight; I have finished my course." 2 Timothy 4:7
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019