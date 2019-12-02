Services
Rose Lawn Funeral Home
2942 Gulf Breeze Parkway
Gulf Breeze, FL 32563
(850) 932-9192
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church Chapel
Fairpoint Drive
Gulf Breeze, FL
View Map
1935 - 2019
Gulf Breeze - David Gregg McCaig enjoyed making witty comments that invited others to think along new pathways. David was the only child of David McCaig, and Agnes Gregg of Philadelphia. He arrived on earth July 10, 1935 and departed November 21, 2019, full of years at age 84.

His goal in life was to be found in God's Book of Remembrance as described in Malachi 3:16 and 17. David loved to sing the words found in an old hymn "E'en down to old age all my people shall prove my sovereign, eternal, unchangeable love; and when hoary hairs shall their temples adorn, like lambs they shall still in my bosom be borne."

David's wife and best friend for over sixty years will share stories about his life.

There will be two identical services to honor the GLORY OF GOD in daily living:

Tuesday evening, December 10, 2019 from 7-8 PM at the Rose Lawn Funeral Home on Gulf Breeze Parkway.

OR

Thursday afternoon, December 12, 2019 from 1-2 PM at the Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church Chapel on Fairpoint Drive, Gulf Breeze.

You may offer condolences and sign the guestbook at www.roselawn-fh.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2019
