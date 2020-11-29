David Henry Pride



Pensacola - 1958-2020



David Henry Pride, age 62, of Pensacola, Fla., passed away quietly in his sleep at home Monday, November 2, 2020.



David was born January 9, 1958, in Pensacola. He grew up on Pensacola Beach and went to school in Gulf Breeze, Fla. David had a passion for sports fishing and boats, a passion that he got from his father, R. E. Pride Jr. As a young man, David would go offshore fishing with his father as often as he could. From those early moments onward, his love of the sea guided his life.



David received his Captain's license in his early 20s, and he started working almost immediately. His expertise was in sports fishing and luxury boats and for most of his career he captained for boat owners interested in all types of sports fishing and sports fishing tournaments from the Gulf of Mexico to the Caribbean. He also owned a company called "Pride Yacht" that did custom modifications on large sports fishing boats. His knowledge of boats and their mechanical operation was encyclopedic and there was nothing on a boat he couldn't repair. A modern pirate, David embodied the spirit of the ocean.



David was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jean Pride; father, R. E. Pride Jr.; and brother, Robin Pride. Survivors include his daughter, Chelsea; and brothers, Robert Pride of Pensacola and Barton Pride of Houston, Texas



David's remains will be cremated and a service will be announced in the spring of 2021 to scatter his ashes in the Gulf.



Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.









