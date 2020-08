Or Copy this URL to Share

David Ivan Sims



Pensacola - DAVID IVAN SIMS, 64, of Pensacola Florida, passed away on Aug 22, 2020.



David is survived in death by his father, Edward E. Sims, two sisters Diane Perkins (Barry), Dawn Smith (William) and 3 nieces and 3 nephews.



David is preceded in death by, his mother, Shirlene Sims, brother Douglas Sims and sister, Donita Overend.









