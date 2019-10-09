|
|
David L. Carrington
Milton - David L. Carrington, 63, of Milton passed away on October 4, 2019.
David leaves behind his loving wife and west end girl, Scarlett; son Jared (Tifany); daughter Jamie; stepson, Daniel; grandsons, Donovan, Aiden, and Jackson; niece, Brooke; friends, Jody and Kim; friends, Ken and Sandy Carter; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
David worked hard all his life. He started out at Whiting field washing aircraft and worked his way up to Quality Manager of the T-34C at NAS Pensacola. Finally to become the Maintenance Manager of the Navy's TH-57 helicopter fleet of Whiting Field. During his tenure at Beechcraft, Raytheon, Veritas Aerospace, and finally L3 Communications, he received numerous awards and commendations. He opened the T-34C maintenance facility at NAS Corpus Christi for the T-34C aircraft. He was forced to retire early due to heart problems in 2008.
David enjoyed going on cruises to Mexico at least twice a year because he loved the sea. He married his West End Girl in 2006 and he always loved her. His dad also had a West End Girl. There is something about those West End Girls.
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is in charge of arrangements.
There will be no service as his ashes will be spread at sea.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019