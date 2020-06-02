David L. Turner



Milton - David L. Turner, 81, passed away on May 31, 2020 at Pruitt Health. He was born on June 26, 1938 in Phoenixville, PA.



He attended Chumuckla Community Church in Pace, FL. He enjoyed flowers, fishing, and spending time at the ocean. He loved playing piano and was a church organist since he was 12 years old.



David was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Walter and Evelyn Turner.



Survivors include: his wife, Patricia A. Russell Turner whom he married on June 20, 1959; sons, James D. (Jeannie) Turner and Mark E. Turner; three grandchildren, David, Alyssa, and Jacob Turner; and one great grandchild, Andrea Turner.



Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is in charge of arrangements.









