David L. Turner
1938 - 2020
David L. Turner

Milton - David L. Turner, 81, passed away on May 31, 2020 at Pruitt Health. He was born on June 26, 1938 in Phoenixville, PA.

He attended Chumuckla Community Church in Pace, FL. He enjoyed flowers, fishing, and spending time at the ocean. He loved playing piano and was a church organist since he was 12 years old.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Walter and Evelyn Turner.

Survivors include: his wife, Patricia A. Russell Turner whom he married on June 20, 1959; sons, James D. (Jeannie) Turner and Mark E. Turner; three grandchildren, David, Alyssa, and Jacob Turner; and one great grandchild, Andrea Turner.

Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton is in charge of arrangements.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
