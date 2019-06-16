|
|
Dr. David Lawrence Sherry
Gilbert, AZ - Dr. David Lawrence Sherry passed away June 6, 2019 after six years battling the cruel impact of Alzheimer's. The son of Arthur Sherry and Catherine Kelly, Dave was born November 11, 1939 in Bellaire, OH. He graduated from Wheeling College and went on to earn a PhD from the University of Pittsburgh. In 1967 he joined the faculty of the University of West Florida where he taught mathematics and statistics for the next 36 years. Dave never said he was going to work ... he was going to school. He was department chair for more than a decade and president of the state Mathematics Association and received distinguished service awards from both organizations. Dave was a life-long tennis player and a budding actor in a few theater productions at UWF. In retirement, he moved to Gilbert, AZ, to be near his surviving siblings and daughter Kristen. All who knew Dave appreciated his sense of humor and love of music.
Dave is survived by his loving wife Diana Newton, his children David (Pam Bonnie) Sherry, Mark (Mindy) Sherry and Kristen (Chris) Scarpitto, his daughter-in-law Anneliese Sherry, grandchildren Haylie, Katherine, Aaron, William, Owen, Colin, Rebecca, Josie and Maya, great-grandson Kaiden, brother Mike Sherry, sister Sue Sherry, brother-in-law Keith (Susan) Ricker, stepson Shayne Newton, former wife Margaret Dziubek Sherry, and numerous nieces and nephews. Passing before him were his son Greg, former wife Fran Newman, and siblings Mary Margaret, Bill, Jack, Paul, and Tom.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 16, 2019