David Heine
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Pensacola (Pleitz Chapel)
500 N. Palafox St.
Pensacola, FL
1955 - 2019
Pensacola - David Paul Heine, age 63, of Pensacola, was called home August 10, 2019. He was born September 07, 1955 in Pensacola, FL to the late Calvin Heine, Sr. and Lois Heine Kearley. David was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pensacola since his birth. He was employed by Gulf Power, Sears, and served a decade overseas as a member of the U.S. Merchant Marine. In his youth he was an accomplished motocross racer and had a lifelong passion for motorcycles and racing. In 1972 he graduated from a technical school with a certificate in motorcycle maintenance. He loved working on engines, especially his Husqvarna 500 two-stroke that he was restoring at the time of his death. David lived his life at wide open throttle and was always the life of the party.

He is preceded in death by his father and his brother, Calvin Heine, Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Christina Anne Heine; mother, Lois Heine Kearley; nephew, Joffrey (Janet) Heine of Jacksonville, FL; great-nephew, Seth Heine; uncle, Paul Stogsdill of Wagner, SD; constant canine companion, Roscoe; and a host of extended family and friends.

A private family interment will be at Bayview Memorial Park, Pensacola, FL. A memorial service will begin at 11:00am, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Pensacola (Pleitz Chapel) 500 N. Palafox St., Pensacola, FL 32501.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
