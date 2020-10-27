David R. Sharp
Cantonment - David R. Sharp, 79, of Cantonment, Florida passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. David was born on October 31, 1940 in Oxford, England to parents, Dennis and Daisy (Gardner) Sharp.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Vicki Sharp; children, Kathy Sharp Donohue of Dallas, GA, David D. Sharp of Santa Clara, CA and Christine (Wilson) Nieves of Boyton Beach, FL; grandchildren, Jeff Donohue, Kelly Donohue, Kristen Donohue, Bianca Nieves and Enzo Nieves.
David was an avid guitar player, car enthusiast, member of the Masonic Lodge and was an animal lover. He worked for Standadyne, Sundstrand and consulted for PPM. He was also a very spiritual man and played his guitar at many church services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in David's name to Hotel for Dogs and Cats, 4110 Creighton Road, Pensacola FL 32504 (h4dc.org
).
A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.