David Villar Bowman

Fort Worth - David Villar Bowman, 78, of Fort Worth, went to be with our Lord on October 14, 2020 following a long illness.

In memory of David, donations are encouraged to Friends for Animals, a no-kill volunteer animal adoption center; 2885 Fall Creek Hwy, Granbury, TX.

David was born January 1, 1942 in Pensacola, FL and graduated in 1959 from Pensacola High School. He earned degrees from Florida State University and the University of Tennessee and was also a proud member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. David retired from General Dynamics.

He was preceded in death by his parents, D. R. and Dicy Bowman of Pensacola, and his son, Steven Bowman, of Fort Worth, TX.

David is survived by his loving wife, Sue Angle Bowman. They married on October 14, 1961 exactly 59 years prior. David is also survived by his son, Chip (Betty) of Arlington, TX; son, Chris (Kristi) of Benbrook, TX; grandsons, Taylor, Daniel, and Spencer; and his brother, Dowling (Sue) of Flowery Branch, GA.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
