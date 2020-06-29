David W. Timberlake
Pensacola - Captain David W. Timberlake, USN Retired, passed away on Saturday, June 27, at age 88. A native of Nashville, AR, CAPT. Timberlake was commissioned in the United States Navy in 1955. He served his country well for over 24 years as an aviator, Vietnam veteran, squadron Commanding Officer, and influential program creator/policy maker. Among his numerous awards were the Navy Commendation Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.
After his Navy retirement in 1979, CAPT. Timberlake began a second career in higher education, serving as the Executive Director of Development for (then) PJC's and UWF's Foundation departments. He was also instrumental in establishing the nationally recognized Escambia County 4-H Foundation, and subsequently was elected to the inaugural Florida 4-H Hall of Fame in 2002. In addition, CAPT. Timberlake served on numerous local civic, educational, and religious committees and advisory boards, and has had a great impact on improving his community as a leader and mentor. While CAPT. Timberlake made these important contributions to his country and his community, his true legacy is his loving family. He will be dearly missed by his wife of over 63 years, Sylvia Grant Timberlake, as well as his two children, Steve Timberlake (Candy), and Shari Timberlake Szalwinski (Duane). He was the beloved Granddaddy to his five grandchildren, Tiffany Timberlake Myers (Michael), Sarah Timberlake Watson (Joseph), Alex Szalwinski (fiancée Christy), Christopher Szalwinski (fiancée Morgan), and Anna Szalwinski. He also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Jonathan Myers and Katherine (Kate) Watson, with one more great-grandchild on the way. He will be missed by his brother-in-law John Grant, as well as beloved nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
CAPT. Timberlake was a well-respected man of intelligence, integrity, and commitment, with a strong love of God, country, and family. A private military service will be held in his honor at the Barrancas National Cemetery on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. The family requests no flowers, but if desired, contributions in his name may be made to the Pensacola Naval Aviation Museum, or to St. Luke UMC in Pensacola. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at the Faith Chapel Funeral Home website: www.fcfhs.com.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.