David Welty
Cantonment - David Welty, 82, of Cantonment, FL, passed away on July 30.
David was born on July 8, 1938 to George and Wilma Welty in Lincoln, NE.
After finishing high school early, he went into the Nebraska Air National Guard. Upon completion of his enlistment, he joined the Navy for his first tour and was stationed in Hawaii. David left the Navy for a couple of years to become a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper during which he met his wife Carolyn. After getting married in 1963, David returned to the Navy as a Cryptologist in which he served until retiring in 1981 as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. He had many great duty stations including the Philippines, Japan (where his son Dale was born), Fort Meade, MD (National Security Agency), Spain, Diego Garcia and ending in Pensacola, FL.
After retiring from the Navy, David spent another 11 years in Civil Service, ultimately retiring from the Naval Air Depot at Pensacola NAS.
David had many hobbies, most importantly HAM radio/AC4EL SK. He looked forward every year to the annual reunion for the Naval Security Group Command to visit with all the Navy friends he had served with over the years.
David is predeceased by his wife Carolyn of 57 years, his parents and his sister Sarah. He is survived by his son Dale, his sister Judy (Chuck), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11AM, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Barrancas National Cemetery.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
.