Deborah Jenell Singleton
Deborah Jenell Singleton, Age 67, a native of Atmore, a resident of Elberta, AL. ended her battle with cancer on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Deborah was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She and her husband Larry loved to travel the country, together and with their grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Larry Singleton, sons; Kris (Shelby) Singleton , Will Singleton all of Elberta, AL., grandsons; Drew (Paulinna) Johansen and Mason Singleton; parents; Samuel Garth and Voncile Branch of Atmore, AL, brother; Garth Dee Branch of Chireno, TX, and many other loving relatives and friends. Private graveside services and interment will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery Pensacola, FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020