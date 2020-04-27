Services
Deborah Jenell Singleton

Deborah Jenell Singleton Obituary
Deborah Jenell Singleton, Age 67, a native of Atmore, a resident of Elberta, AL. ended her battle with cancer on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Deborah was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She and her husband Larry loved to travel the country, together and with their grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Larry Singleton, sons; Kris (Shelby) Singleton , Will Singleton all of Elberta, AL., grandsons; Drew (Paulinna) Johansen and Mason Singleton; parents; Samuel Garth and Voncile Branch of Atmore, AL, brother; Garth Dee Branch of Chireno, TX, and many other loving relatives and friends. Private graveside services and interment will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery Pensacola, FL.

ARRANGEMENTS BY WOLFE-BAYVIEW

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, INC.

25102 STATE STREET

ELBERTA, AL 36530

251-986-3071

www.wolfefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
