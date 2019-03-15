|
Deborah Kay (Davies) Langford
Pensacola - Deborah Kay (Davies) Langford, 67, of Pensacola, FL went home to be with her Lord on Monday, March 11, 2019 with her loved ones by her side.
Debbie was born on November 15, 1951 at Fort Clayton Army base in the Panama Canal Zone to her loving parents, J.C. and Patricia Davies. Debbie grew up in Pensacola, FL with her five sisters. She and her sisters were very close and enjoyed many happy times together.
Debbie graduated from Escambia High School and attended Pensacola Junior College. She worked for the State of Florida in numerous areas and retired with over 30 years of service.
Debbie was a beloved Mother, Nana, and sister. Debbie was a very private person who enjoyed the simple things of life like a good book and a good hot cup of coffee. She loved decorating and redecorating her home. She enjoyed laughing with her family and she especially enjoyed her grandchildren. She will be sorely missed!
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Sharon Watson, Donna Struth, and Joy Cotton. She is survived by her children, Melissa Kay Dumond and Joshua Lee Langford; grandchildren, Courtney Thompson, Timothy Thompson, and Jared Thompson; great-grandchildren, Mason, Liam, Abel, and Isabella; sisters, Pamela Jones (Gary) and Jan Marlow (Steve); and many nieces and nephews. Debbie also leaves behind two special pet dogs, Odie and Sadie.
A Celebration of Debbie's life will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home with a visitation at 1:30 PM and the service at 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 15, 2019