|
|
Deborah L. King Tillery
Cantonment - Deborah King Tillery, 61 years, left her earthly home to be with Jesus Christ and her family in heaven on November 2, 2019. She is loved by many and will be greatly missed. Deborah's positive spirit, kindness, and beautiful smile will be remembered. Deborah was a flight attendant at Express Jet for 15 years. She is now trading airplane wings for angel's wings. Please keep her husband Richard Brazzeal, son Derek King, and her cat Tasha in your prayers.
Visitation will be at 10:00am with a Memorial Service at 11:00am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, 2276 Airport Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32504.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019