Deborah Nutt
Pensacola - Deborah Grey Nutt, 67 of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019. She was of the United Methodist Faith and enjoyed expressing her faith through fellowship and service.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Nutt and father, Joe Turberville.
She is survived by her mother, Lillie Turberville; sister, Joan Melton; children, Kevin Nutt, Steven Nutt, Megan Clapp (Tyler); grandchildren, Conner, Emily, Kody, Riley and Boston.
A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10AM until the service begins at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, for those that wish, donations may be made to the 701 East Cervantes Street Pensacola, FL 32501.
The family would like to thank Baptist Hospital and Covenant Care at West Florida for their heartfelt care for Deborah.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019