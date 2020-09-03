Deborah Ray Kings
Pensacola, FL - Deborah Ray Kings, 59, of Pensacola, FL passed away with family by her side on September 1, 2020, relieving her of a 5-year fight with cancer.
Debbie was born in Tuscaloosa, AL to Betty and Charles Ray on September 16, 1960 before moving to Pensacola; graduating from Pine Forest High School and going on to complete a master's degree in Healthcare Administration from U. of Central Michigan. She married Terry Kings on March 24, 1984 and spent the entirety of their time together chasing sunrises and moonrises across the world. In addition to travel she also had a passion for live music and sharing those joys with her numerous friends and loving family. Her energy was largely spent tailoring thoughtful and memorable moments for others, finding fellowship at the Pace Community Church, and hosting family events at the Kings Inn.
The surviving family includes her mother, Betty; husband, Terry; and son, Shawn.
Private family services will be held at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ken Griffin officiating.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Hotel for Dogs and Cats on Creighton, or The American Cancer Society
in Debbie's name.