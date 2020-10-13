Debra Cox



Milton - Debra Cox was reunited with her soulmate Eugene on October 11, 2020 after enduring a long battle with illness.



She spent over 40 years of dedicated service as a nurse in Santa Rosa County and surrounding areas.



Debra will be dearly missed by her friends and family, including 2 daughters, Rebecca (Ronald) Lahmann and Jessica Cox (Shawn); 2 grandchildren, Ronald Lahmann, III and Isabella Tomasek; and great-granddaughter, Raven Lahmann.



Services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton. Visitation will be from 1:30 pm until the funeral begins at 3 pm.









