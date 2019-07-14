Debra Lee "Debbie" Denney



Pensacola - Debra Lee "Debbie" Satterwhite Denney departed her life on this Earth on the morning of July 11th 2019, after a lengthy and valiant battle against cancer. Debbie was born on August 26, 1958 in Mobile, Alabama. She was an active and treasured member of West Pensacola Baptist Church. Debbie was a woman who loved the Lord with all her being. She was compassionate, gracious, and loved others beyond measure. After several years as Director of private daycare centers, Debbie spent additional years of dedicated service in the Association of Christian Schools International as an Inspector of private preschools and daycare centers.



Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Hilda Helena Dueitt Satterwhite and Julian Lamar Satterwhite.



She will be greatly missed by her best friend and husband, William "Marvin" Denney; children, Allison Nikole Weeks and Devin Kai Denney.



She is also survived by her sisters, Peggy Satterwhite Strickland, Linda Satterwhite Dorriety; brother, Julian Lamar "Jay" Satterwhite, Jr., and her Sister-in-Love, E'Lisa Ann Satterwhite; and her much-loved nieces, nephews, and extended family.



Debbie is beloved by family and friends, was the keeper of family history, and the rock for many. Her beautiful smile and cheerful laugh were contagious! Her impact will be infinitely felt and her joyous spirit missed by all.



Funeral service will take place at 11:30 am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at West Pensacola Baptist Church, 5213 W. Jackson St. Pensacola, Florida 32506. The family will receive friends one hour prior for visitation. Debbie will be laid to rest at Barrancas National Cemetery NAS-Pensacola immediately following her service. The pallbearers will be Chris Coker, Paul Greathouse, Daniel Heyse, Gerald Kirby, David Strahan, and Gary Turner. Oak Lawn Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 14, 2019