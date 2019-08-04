|
Pensacola - deLayne Winnett Bushey was born in Birmingham, Alabama on December 20, 1947 and passed away on July 30, 2019 in Pensacola Florida. She was a cherished member of Lakeview Baptist Church for many years. She was a part of the Rural Letter Carriers Association and worked for the U.S. postal service for 15 years. Along with being a part of so many other organizations in life she was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend. She was married to her spouse Edward Griffith Bushey Sr. for 51 years and had 2 beautiful children. deLayne is preceded in death by her Father, Delaney Belton Winnett and her mother, Ruth McAdams Winnett. She is survived by her daughter, Channin Bushey Meredith (Dennis), son, Edward Griffith Bushey Jr.(Sharyn), grandsons; Scott Edward Bushey(Sondra), Michael Justin Bushey , Andrew Franklin Meredith, granddaughter, Brianna Rose Meredith, great-granddaughter, Sharyn Dawnalee Bushey. Visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens on Monday, August 5 at 9:00AM with a service to follow at 10:00AM. The family would like to give thanks to Vera Alexander for her tireless efforts, JoDee Sutton, Brianna Poff and Anita Anderson. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to Bible Study Fellowship or a .
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019