Delcha Meachial Lawhorn
Pensacola - Delcha Lawhorn, 53, was a lifetime Pensacola resident. She passed away on August 7, 2019. She was born to Gerald Walker and Shirley Parker on December 11, 1965.
Delcha was a devoted homemaker who loved spending time with her family, enjoying camping, fishing and vacationing with them. She was also a member of the Lakeview Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Walker and her stepfather, William Nelson.
Those left to cherish her memory are Tim Trawick, Cindy Batchelor, Halea Trawick, Britney Maynor, seven grandchildren, three siblings and her father.
The family would like to give special thanks to Emerald Coast Hospice and Brad Lowery for their care and help with Delcha.
A service will be held at Trahan Family Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 14 with visitation at 3:00 p.m. and service to follow at 4:00 p.m.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019