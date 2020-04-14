|
|
Delia Louise Manno
Pensacola - Delia Louise Manno, 80, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Delia was born in Brooklyn, New York, and received her bachelors degree from the University of Rhode Island and her Masters in Social Work from SUNY Stonybrook. She worked as the lead AIDS social worker at Stonybrook throughout the 80's and 90's. She moved to Navarre Beach and continued her work at Santa Rosa Medical Center and volunteering at St. Joes Catholic Church's Clinic.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Joseph and Mrs. Louise Manno.
Delia is survived by her brother, Dr. Joseph Manno; her daughters, Dr. Dina Navarro and Danine Ricereto; and her grandson, Dante Navarro.
The family had a closed service on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel in Pace, Florida.
We hope to have a celebration of her life on Navarre Beach when the situation allows.
The family requests Memorial Donations may be made in Delia's memory to St. Joes Clinic at https://stjoepns.org.
Lewis Funeral Home of Pace has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020