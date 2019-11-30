|
|
Delores J. Kennedy
Pensacola - Delores J. Kennedy, 90, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Delores was born in New Albany, IN on September 17, 1929 to John Hugh and Josialee (Spencer) Kopp. She met Robert LeRoy Kennedy through a mutual friend on a blind date. They married on July 16, 1948 in her hometown. For the next 71 years, 4 months and 11 days, she served as the most loving Army wife and mother all over the world. Everyone who came in the door was a member of her family, including babies and young children in and outside of the home.
Delores was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
Delores is survived by her loving husband, Robert LeRoy Kennedy; seven daughters; three sons; 20 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; as well as a brother, Calvin Lee Kopp.
Visitation will be held 5-7pm Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00am, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (stjude.org).
Special thanks to Ashley Bailey, granddaughter for being by her side when she passed. Also, to Mary Bailey for her faithful service to Delores for the past several years.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019