Delores Roberta Flores
Milton - Milton - Delores Roberta Ingram Flores, 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Delores "Tuts" was born September 23, 1937 in Bagdad Florida to the late Fairley R. Ingram and Inez Ingram. She was a former employee of Navy Exchange NAS Whiting Field. Most Saturday night's Tuts was playing poker with her brother and close friends.
Delores is preceded in death by her son Michael Ball, granddaughter Jenna Lovett and siblings, Charles Ingram, Shirley Hayes, Mickey Ingram, Norman Ingram and Bobby Ingram.
Delores is survived by her two daughters, Cathie (Adon) Lovett, Martha (Roger) Calhoun, and her two sons, Mark (Patty) Flores and Peter Flores. She is also survived by her grandchildren Robert (Amy) Nichols, Jennifer Qualls, Duane Lovett, Bryan Hernandez, Christy Hernandez, Rachel Kennedy, Brittany Flores, Courtney Johnson, Megan Flores and Kyle Flores.
The family will receive friends at 5:00 PM for a visitation and a memorial will begin at 6:00 PM, Monday, September 30, 2019 at National Cremation and Burial Society, Milton.
The family would like to thank the staff of Pruitthealth in Milton for the love and care they provided.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019