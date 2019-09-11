|
Delwin "Del" Neal
Milton - Delwin Dean Neal, Pensacola, was born on November 29, 1935, in Zion, Illinois, to Glenn and Carol Neal. He went home to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, September 8, 2019, following a brief illness. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Del is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 35 years, Wynell; and his sons, Brian Eugene and Alan Dale Neal.
Del graduated from Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with a Bachelor's degree in Divinity. He retired from Solutia Corporation and Baptist Hospital.
He was a member of First Baptist Church, Milton. He served many years as Sunday School Director, choir member, Prayer Chain coordinator, and Chairman of Deacons at Mt. Calvary and Olivet Baptist Churches in Milton, and also as a Moderator for the Santa Rosa Baptist Association before his health declined.
He loved to sing hymns and share his beloved Jesus with others. He was a powerful prayer warrior who faithfully prayed for his family and those in need daily. He loved to visit the sick in the hospital and felt it was his ministry.
Del's life verse was Isaiah 40:31, "But those who wait on the LORD shall renew their strength; They shall mount up with wings like eagles, They shall run and not be weary. They shall walk and not faint." He also loved John 3:4, "I have no greater joy than to hear that my children walk in truth." He found his greatest joy in spending time with family and seeing them serving the Lord.
He was a loving husband, brother, Dad, Pop, and PawPaw to his family, who meant so much to him. He and Pauline felt very blessed to have found each other after the deaths of their first spouses, and enjoyed 24 years together, making wonderful memories with their blended families.
Del is survived by his second wife of 24 years, Pauline Carnley Neal, Pensacola; daughter, Debbie (Tom) Garrett, Milton; son, Darrell Neal, Whitewright, Texas; step-sons, Paul (Paula) Carnley, Panama City and Keith (Debra) Carnley, Chattanooga, Tennessee; daughter-in-law, Deidra Neal, Pottsboro, Texas; grandchildren: Justin (Kim) Stegall, Wappingers Falls, New York; Rachel (Henry) Hilliard, Pace; Augustus Neal and Lauren Neal, Pottsboro, Texas; great grandchildren: Nathaniel Seebeck and Norah Stegall, Wappingers Falls, New York; and another on the way; sisters, Glenda (Bud) Cook, California; Virginia Gillman, Texas; and Edna (Gary) Hanes, Washington; step-grandchildren: Allisun (Wade) Clark, Molino; Ben (Amber) Carnley, Panama City; Elijah (Jeana) Carnley, Ringgold, Georgia; and Wesley (Abby) Carnley, Snead, Alabama; step-great-grandchildren: Andrew and Alexus Cook, Molino, and Samuel Carnley, Ringgold, Georgia, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, at 2:00 p.m., in the Milton First Baptist Church sanctuary. A celebration of life service will follow at 3:00 p.m., also in the sanctuary.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 11, 2019