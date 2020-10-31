Denis J. Kiely, Jr.
Pensacola - Colonel Denis Joseph Kiely Jr. passed peacefully in Pensacola Florida on 29 October 2020. A beloved Father, he is survived by four children Ms. Katherine Simpkin, Mrs. Karen Sanborn (husband Bob), Mr. Denis J. Kiely III (wife Meg), Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Kiely (wife Tracy), his sister Mary Rogan and brother Richard Kiely (wife Elizabeth), five grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Colonel Kiely's wife of 43 years, Judith Barrett Kiely, preceded him in death on 4 February 2004.
Born 29 March 1935 in Boston, Massachusetts, Colonel Kiely was the son of a career Naval Officer. His father's 40 years of service inspired Colonel Kiely to pursue and receive appointment to the United States Naval Academy. Following his graduation and commissioning in the United States Marine Corps during June 1959 Colonel Kiely was assigned to the Naval Air Training Command. Following successful completion of Advanced Jet training at Chase Field, Naval Air Station Beeville, Texas he was designated a Naval Aviator. During his remarkable career Colonel Kiely was assigned to numerous combat and carrier based squadrons, flew the most sophisticated fighter aircraft and served under the most challenging conditions. During our nation's war in Viet Nam Colonel Kiely was recognized for gallantry and heroism and was awarded the Silver Star Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross.
Colonel Kiely's service and leadership demanded his assignment as Commanding Officer, Marine Fighter/Attack Squadron 312 stationed aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina. Humbled by and proud of the officers and men of his squadron he often expressed that his two-year command of the "Checkerboards" was the highlight of his very successful career. Following his relief Colonel Kiely was transferred to Washington DC for service with the Department of State, Joint Chiefs of Staff and Headquarters Marine Corps. Colonel Kiely retired in 1989.
During his retirement, Colonel Kiely served as Editor-in-Chief and Senior Counsel for the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation in Pensacola, Florida. During his tenure he masterfully edited Foundation publications, researched and published literature concerning Naval Air history and organized numerous fundraising events and professional symposiums. Colonel Kiely's purposeful service with the Foundation bonded generations of Naval Aviators, protected the rich traditions of Naval Aviation and honored the men who dared.
In recognition of his gallant service and steadfast devotion to the mission of Naval Aviation, Colonel "Deej" Kiely received appointment as Emeritus Member, The Golden Eagles.
A life well lived and Country faithfully served.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, 100 Beverly Parkway is charged with arrangements. Friends received at Faith Chapel on Wednesday, 4 November 2020 between 4:30 and 6:30 pm, with Rosary at 4:00 pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Dominic Phan Sa at St Mary Catholic Church on Thursday, 5 November 2020 at 9:00 am. The Interment will follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.
You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
.
In lieu of flowers, Colonel Kiely requested donations be provided to;
Naval Aviation Museum Foundation
1750 Radford Blvd (Suite B)
NAS Pensacola, Florida 32508