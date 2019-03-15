|
Denise Jamison
Pensacola - Dr. Denise Marie Jamison, 64, entered her heavenly home December 27, 2018.Denise was born May 31, 1954, in Pensacola, Florida, to Kessel Marie Grice Jamison and Dennis
Henry Jamison Sr. Dr. Jamison dedicated her life to learning and teaching. She earned multiple degrees: Bachelor's degrees in Medical Technology and Biological Education, a Master's in Clinical Teaching of Exceptional Children, and her EdD in Curriculum and Instruction of Social Sciences. Dr. Jamison retired after 35 years teaching in local middle schools: Bellview, Bailey,Warrington, and Workman. She sponsored programs like chess club. More importantly, she believed that every child could learn and succeed and deserved the opportunity. Retirement gave this visionary the time to begin the arduous process of
opening her dream center and true passion, "Community Learning Enhancement Institute." She continued tutoring students and developed a relationship with Aletheia Christian Academy, where helping students succeed became her focus. Denise was a photographer, writer, singer, songwriter, and friend to many. She loved the Lord and served Him joyfully. She is survived by her sister by choice, Marlene Cousens, her God-nieces Heidi Cousens Payment and Holly Cousens, and her God-grandson Micah Cousens. She is mourned by the many children and their families whose lives she forever impacted. Dr. Jamison was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and brother, Dennis Henry Jamison Jr., and her brother by choice Dr. Michael I. Cousens. A celebration of her life will be held on March 16, 2019, at 2 pm at Olive Baptist Church.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 15, 2019