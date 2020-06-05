Denise Patricia Carter
Pensacola - Denise Carter, 62, passed away on June 2, 2020.
She is preceded in death by both her parents.
Denise is survived by her husband, Willard; brother, Denis; daughter, Nicole (Ray); step children, Ashley, Carlton, and Hillary; grandchildren, Christian, Kevin, Colin, Jasmine, Haley, Dillion, Destiny; uncle, Brian and Maria, also 8 cousins.
Her service will be at Trahan Family Funeral Home on Monday, June 8, 2020, with a visitation starting at 10:00, and service following at 11:00. Denise will be laid to rest at Barranacs National Cemetery. Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.