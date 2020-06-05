Denise Patricia Carter
Denise Patricia Carter

Pensacola - Denise Carter, 62, passed away on June 2, 2020.

She is preceded in death by both her parents.

Denise is survived by her husband, Willard; brother, Denis; daughter, Nicole (Ray); step children, Ashley, Carlton, and Hillary; grandchildren, Christian, Kevin, Colin, Jasmine, Haley, Dillion, Destiny; uncle, Brian and Maria, also 8 cousins.

Her service will be at Trahan Family Funeral Home on Monday, June 8, 2020, with a visitation starting at 10:00, and service following at 11:00. Denise will be laid to rest at Barranacs National Cemetery. Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
10:00 AM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
JUN
8
Service
11:00 AM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
