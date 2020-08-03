1/1
Dennis Ates
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Ates

Gramercy, LA - Dennis Ates, a resident of Gramercy, LA and native of Milton, FL, lost his two year battle to liver cancer July 31, 2020 at the age of 63. He was a faithful employee for Roland J. Robert Distributor, Inc. in Gonzales, LA. Dennis had a sunny disposition a green thumb and loved his work, hunting and fishing.

Dennis was preceded in death by his grandparents, McKinley Ates and Birdie Hinote Ates and step-father, Milton L. Yates.

Survivors include: his mother, Rebecca Yates; father, Mack Ates; sister, Theresa Ates Brown; brother, Anthony Ates; half- sister, Nyoka Ates Ogden; nieces, Shanna brown and Tara Brown; nephews, Elton Johno and Jesse Ates.

Visitation will be Tuesday August 4, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home 11000 Florida Blvd. from 9am until Funeral service at 11am in Rabenhorst Funeral Home Chapel. An additional service will be Thursday August 6, 2020 at 11am at Trahan Family Funeral Home in Milton, FL. Burial will be at Crain Cemetery in Milton, FL.

Special thanks to Roland J. Robert Distributors, Inc. for their special consideration and support during this trying time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved