Dennis Cooper
Cantonment - Dennis Cooper, 63, passed away July 30, 2019. He was a native of Cantonment, FL. An avid hunter and fisherman, Dennis loved to be outdoors. He was a wonderful storyteller and loved a good laugh. A loving and devoted father, husband, brother, uncle, and friend, Dennis is survived by his wife, Debby; daughters, Emilie and Elizabeth; and a sister, Nancy Ismail. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond and Gary; sisters, Jean and Linda; and his parents, Rudolph and Mabel Cooper. A visitation will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made to the Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Syndrome Association (99 Cherry Street, P.O. Box 502, Milford, CT 06460, or rsds.org) or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida (5200 Bayou Boulevard, Pensacola, FL 32503, or rmhc-nwfl.org).
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019