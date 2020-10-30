1/1
Dennis E. Wuest Sr.
Dennis E. Wuest, Sr.

Pensacola - Dennis E. Wuest, Sr., 81, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Dennis was born on April 15, 1939 in the Bronx, New York to parents, William F. Wuest and Kathryn E. Holland Wuest. He graduated from Flushing High School in Flushing, New York and honorably served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1960.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, William and Kathryn; brother, Joseph Wuest and daughter, Kimberly Denise Wuest.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Carolyn Wuest; sons, Dennis E. Wuest, Jr., Charles L. Wuest, Michael R. Wuest and Joseph W. Wuest; brother, William Wuest and sisters, Kathryn Ward and Linda Simpson.

Dennis loved fishing and camping with his family. He was a Boy Scout leader for Troop 409 for ten years and two of his sons and his only two grandsons are all Eagle Scouts. He also maintained the BSA troops' bus and was also their driver. Dennis also was employed for the City of Pensacola for twenty years.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Grandview Retirement Center and Emerald Coast Hospice for their exceptional care of Dennis.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in Dennis's memory to Emerald Coast Hospice, 5111 N. 12th Avenue B, Pensacola, Florida 32504 or the charity of your choice.

A Committal Service will be held at a later date.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
