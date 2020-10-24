1/1
Dennis Holley Gorum
Dennis Holley Gorum

Fenton, MI, Milton, FL - Gorum, Dennis Holley - age 74, of Fenton, MI and Milton, FL, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 5 PM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Rd., Fenton, MI 48430. Pastor Mike Norton officiating. Visitation will be held 4 PM until the time of service. Dennis' service will be webcasted and may be viewed on his obituary page at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com. Those desiring may make contributions to Waterfront Rescue Mission Pensacola, Florida, Wounded Warriors Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Dennis was born October 11, 1946 in Century, FL the son of Foster O. and Clara Belle (Nolin) Gorum. He was a graduate of Tate High School in Florida and attended Pensacola State College, later earning his bachelors degree online. Dennis loved and proudly served his country, in the U.S. Army, during the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, he held multiple Vice President roles for various companies. After leaving the corporate world, he became an Entrepreneur and was the owner of St. Louis International Discount Golf. Dennis married Marti, the love of his life, on July 17, 1993 in St. Louis, MO. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, traveling, raising and training his dogs. He was also a semi professional and avid life long golfer.

Surviving are: his wife, Marti; son, Patrick (Kristy Smith) O'Boyle; niece and goddaughter, Caroline; niece Molly; nephews, Max and Christopher; sisters and brothers-in-law, Boni, Chris, Ed and Cheri, Father-in-law, David Krom, pups, Sadie, Josie, and Kitchi; grand dogs, Kaya and Mahi; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; and brother, Foster. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
