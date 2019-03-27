Dennis Hugh Cowan



Pensacola - On Friday, March 22, 2019, Dennis "Hugh" Cowan, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at age 85.



Hugh was born on September 2, 1933 in Montgomery, AL to Claude and Veleria Cowan. On September 26, 1953 he married Thelma Elizabeth Coker. They raised four sons, Dennis (Stephanie), Bobby (Barbara), David (Dolores), and Rusty (Kathy), and daughter, Susan.



Hugh had a passion for woodworking and building. For over 35 years he was a Construction Superintendent for Dyson Construction Company. He also loved animals dearly and would often be found with a cat or dog in his lap.



Hugh was preceded in death by his parents and wife.



He is survived by his five children, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.



A visitation will be held 1:00PM Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. A funeral cortege will depart Harper-Morris for a Graveside service at 2:30 pm at Bayview Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the New Leash on Life pet rescue. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 27, 2019