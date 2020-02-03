Services
Dennis Keith Cutler Obituary
Dennis Keith Cutler

Molino - Dennis Keith Cutler, 67, of Molino, FL, passed away on Sat., Feb. 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife Florence Cutler; his mother, Virginia Claudine Cutler; two sons, James Cutler and Daniel Cutler; four sisters, Gail Hicks (Ken), Joni Boykin (Greg), Sherri Norton (Dennis), Janice Williams (Dewayne); two brothers, Bobby Cutler (Debbie), and Eddie Cutler (Pam) plus nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wed., Feb. 5th from 4-6 PM at Faith Chapel North, Highway 29, Cantonment, FL. Services will held at the funeral home on Thurs, Feb. 6, 2020 at 9:00 AM, followed by private interment at Barrancas National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church of Cantonment Building Fund, 118 Morris Ave Cantonment, FL 32533.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME NORTH, 1000 Hwy29S, Cantonment, FL is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
