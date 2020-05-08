|
|
Dennis "Bubba" Paedae
Pensacola - Dennis "Bubba" Paedae, 68, of Pensacola, Fl, passed away on April 10, 2020 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Dennis was born in Norfolk, VA on February 3, 1951. He graduated from Woodham High School in the class of 1969. He enjoyed all manner of athletics, so much so that he started the swimming and track teams at Woodham.
It was at Woodham that Dennis met the love of his life, Suzanne Richey. They went separate ways after high school, but their paths crossed again several years later, and they were married in 1981. They were married for 38 years and had two children, Samantha and Brennan.
Dennis was a passionate entrepreneur. He became a CPA and started many exciting businesses throughout his adult life, including ToonArt, which he later sold to Disney. He valued hard work, generosity, and giving a chance to the underdog; he was known as a father figure to many extra "kids" over the years.
He is survived by his wife Suzanne, his children Brennan (Hannah) Paedae of Tallahassee, FL and Samantha (Katherine) Paedae of Gainesville, FL; his siblings Don (Shauna) Paedae of Cantonment, FL and Marion (Wayne) Royals of Milton, FL; as well as countless extended family and friends.
A memorial will follow when large gatherings are permitted.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 8 to May 13, 2020