Dennis Pope
Pensacola, Florida - Dennis Pope, 63, passed away at home on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Dennis enjoyed fishing and was a talented drummer. He was quick-witted, with a sense of humor that always brought a laugh or smile. He truly loved his two sons and family.
He was preceded in death by his mother- Audrey Pope.
Dennis is survived by his two sons- Jason and Jeremy Pope; father- Virgil Pope; sisters- Katrina Turner (Vernon), Regina White (Tim); and a brother- Daniel Pope.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 AM, with a service officiated by Grover Bailey starting at 12 PM.
Trahan Family Funeral Home will be overseeing the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019