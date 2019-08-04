Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Dennis Pope Obituary
Dennis Pope

Pensacola, Florida - Dennis Pope, 63, passed away at home on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Dennis enjoyed fishing and was a talented drummer. He was quick-witted, with a sense of humor that always brought a laugh or smile. He truly loved his two sons and family.

He was preceded in death by his mother- Audrey Pope.

Dennis is survived by his two sons- Jason and Jeremy Pope; father- Virgil Pope; sisters- Katrina Turner (Vernon), Regina White (Tim); and a brother- Daniel Pope.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 AM, with a service officiated by Grover Bailey starting at 12 PM.

Trahan Family Funeral Home will be overseeing the arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
