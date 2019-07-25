|
Dennis Russell Perez
DeFuniak Springs, FL - Dennis Russell Perez passed away on July 19, 2019, at home peacefully in his sleep.
Dennis was born, March 20, 1955, in Los Angeles, California to Norman and Evelyn Perez.
He grew up in North Hollywood, California. Dennis enlisted into the United States Air Force and later received his commission. Major Dennis Perez retired after 24 years of active duty service. He then dedicated the next 22 years to the Department of Defense.
He is preceded in death by his parents Norman and Evelyn Perez and his sister Lynn Perez.
Mr. Perez is survived by his children, Elizabeth Ketcham (Jeff), Jeffrey Perez (Julie), Nicholas Perez (Leslie), and Lara Smith (Luke). He loved his children and his 9 grandchildren. He is also survived by Julie Perez, his Uncle Walt Perez, Nephew Craig Perez, extended family, and many friends.
Visitation will begin at 10:00am until the Funeral Mass at 11:00am Friday, July 26, 2019, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 100 Daniel Drive, Gulf Breeze, FL 32562.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 25, 2019