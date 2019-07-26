|
Dennis S. Trahan
Pensacola - Dennis Steven Trahan, 65, of Pensacola, Florida, went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, July 22, 2019.
He was born on September 21, 1953 in Mobile, AL to Darrell Arthur "Red" and Mary Trahan.
Dennis never met a stranger; he had a unique love and compassion for people. He was always willing to help people. The love for his family was always strong, as was his love for the Lord Jesus Christ. He loved riding his motorcycle, the last ride he was able to take was on vacation and he was on a mountain in Arkansas where the view was tremendous!
He is preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Christopher Trahan.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Dianna; children: Candi (Jody) Parker of Milton, "B.J." (Jenny) Trahan of Pensacola and Richard (Pamela) Trahan of Pensacola; grandchildren: Noah, Hannah, Brighton, Samantha and Jefferson; and brothers, Skip (Michelle) Trahan of Frisco City, AL, Larry (Gail) Trahan of Cincinnati, OH and Perry (Rickie) Trahan of Crestview, FL. Dennis loved his sisters-in-law as his own family: Renee (John) Farmer of Milton, FL and Susan (Alvin) Blackard of Springfield, MO. He also leaves nieces, nephews, extended family and friends all over the United States. He also loved all his employees as family and he would not want them left out!
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at East Brent Baptist Church at 12:00 noon with services starting at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Maranatha Riders of Northwest Florida Chapter 464 to the Dennis Trahan Memorial, 4890 Randee Circle, Pensacola, FL 32506 or to the New Horizons of NW Florida, 10050 Hillview Drive, Pensacola, FL 32514.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 26, 2019