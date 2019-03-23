Dr. Dennis Wallace Martin



Pensacola - Dennis W. Martin (Coach) passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was born December 11, 1938, in Victor Township, Laingsburg, MI, to Carl W. Martin and Mary E. (Brown) Martin.



Dennis graduated from Ovid High School, Michigan, in 1956. He earned his Bachelors and Masters Degrees from Michigan State University and earned a Doctorate in Education from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro. He taught high school and college for over 40 years. He served over 20 years for the American Red Cross in Pensacola, FL.



Dennis is preceded in death by his father, Carl W. Martin, mother, Mary E. Martin, and seven siblings.



Dennis is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pennie; daughter, Susan/Jeff Seelye; son, Seth/Michelle Martin; daughter, Stacy/David Painter; grandson, Caleb/Amy Seelye; grandson, Cody/Leah Seelye; grandson, Brandon/Kristi Painter; grandson, Hudson/Sarah Seelye; grandson, Benjamin/Anna Painter; grandson, Tyler Martin; grandson, Andrew/Elizabeth Seelye; grandson, Zachary Painter; grandson, Logan Seelye; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Larry/Margo; brother, Norman/Barb; and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM, at The Mullinix Chapel. Service will follow at 3:00 PM. Pastor Josh Burdick will be officiating. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery, Owosso, MI.



FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, has been entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com. Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 23, 2019