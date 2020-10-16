Diane Elaine "Dee" Godwin
Pensacola - Diane "Dee" Godwin, 58, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Pensacola, FL. Dee was born in Marquette, Michigan to Marvin and Shirley Cooley. She relocated to Pensacola FL where she served the community as a real estate agent and small business owner.
Dee was a loving and caring wife, mother, Nana, sister, and friend. Dee's quick-witted humor, kind honesty, and strong work ethic made her the beautiful person who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. For those who knew her, it was evident that her family and puppies brought her the most joy.
Dee was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Cooley Sr.; her mother, Shirley (Williams) Cooley; her father-in-law, Thomas "Buddy" Godwin; mother-in-law, Arlean (Conti) Godwin; and fur babies Scooter, Abby, and Bella. She is survived by her husband, Alfred "Buddy" Godwin; children, Donny Baugher (Kim), Dusti Labbie (James), Daron Godwin (Kristi); grandchildren, Baleigh Labbie, Hunter Labbie, Dylan Labbie, Miranda Godwin, and Dawson Godwin; brothers, Marvin Cooley Jr., Gary Cooley (Kara), and Gregory Cooley (Gaynor); and her four-legged babies Vinnie and Rosa.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Kathryn Price for being such a great physician and friend to Dee for many years. They also want to thank Father John Licari and the staff at St. Anne's for their support in such a difficult time.
A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Family Life Center of St. Anne's Catholic Church - Bellview in Pensacola, FL. Due to COVID the family is providing a live streaming service in addition to the in person memorial mass on Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home web page. https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/diane-elaine-godwin
In remembrance of Dee's life and her love for animals, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to an animal rescue of your choice.
