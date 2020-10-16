1/1
Diane Elaine "Dee" Godwin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Elaine "Dee" Godwin

Pensacola - Diane "Dee" Godwin, 58, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Pensacola, FL. Dee was born in Marquette, Michigan to Marvin and Shirley Cooley. She relocated to Pensacola FL where she served the community as a real estate agent and small business owner.

Dee was a loving and caring wife, mother, Nana, sister, and friend. Dee's quick-witted humor, kind honesty, and strong work ethic made her the beautiful person who was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. For those who knew her, it was evident that her family and puppies brought her the most joy.

Dee was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Cooley Sr.; her mother, Shirley (Williams) Cooley; her father-in-law, Thomas "Buddy" Godwin; mother-in-law, Arlean (Conti) Godwin; and fur babies Scooter, Abby, and Bella. She is survived by her husband, Alfred "Buddy" Godwin; children, Donny Baugher (Kim), Dusti Labbie (James), Daron Godwin (Kristi); grandchildren, Baleigh Labbie, Hunter Labbie, Dylan Labbie, Miranda Godwin, and Dawson Godwin; brothers, Marvin Cooley Jr., Gary Cooley (Kara), and Gregory Cooley (Gaynor); and her four-legged babies Vinnie and Rosa.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Kathryn Price for being such a great physician and friend to Dee for many years. They also want to thank Father John Licari and the staff at St. Anne's for their support in such a difficult time.

A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Family Life Center of St. Anne's Catholic Church - Bellview in Pensacola, FL. Due to COVID the family is providing a live streaming service in addition to the in person memorial mass on Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home web page. https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/diane-elaine-godwin

In remembrance of Dee's life and her love for animals, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to an animal rescue of your choice.

To send CONDOLENCES please visit www.watersandhibbert.com

WATERS & HIBBERT FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Family Life Center of St. Anne's Catholic Church - Bellview
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home - PENSACOLA
124 W. GREGORY ST.
Pensacola, FL 32502
(850) 432-6534
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waters & Hibbert Funeral Home - PENSACOLA

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved