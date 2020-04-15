Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Resources
More Obituaries for Dickson Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dickson Gonzalez Iii


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dickson Gonzalez Iii Obituary
Dickson Gonzalez, III

Pensacola - Dickson Bartholomew Gonzalez, III, 61, died at home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. A lifelong resident of Pensacola, FL, he was born on February 11, 1959.

Dickson was preceded in death by his parents, Dickson B. Gonzalez Jr. and Joan Mills Gonzalez.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Super Gonzalez, by his daughters Star Savannah Super, Kayson Super Gonzalez and Laura Barnes Moder (Josiah), by his sisters Ruth Gonzalez, Nonie Gonzalez Bird (John), Julie Gonzalez Sackman (Eric), and Kate Gonzalez Tremain (Rawleigh), and by his nieces (Kate, Elizabeth, Cecile, and Julie Claire) and nephews (Jack, Eric Jon, and Carl), his aunt Martha Quina, his (brother at heart) cousin Reid Quina, and many other dear cousins.

Dickson grew up on Escambia Bay with his family, and his aunts, uncles, and cousins nearby. He loved fishing, nature, and books. Among his many talents was his ability to fix anything - even over the telephone.

The family greatly appreciates the help and dedication given to Dickson by the nurses of Vitas Hospice Care.

Dickson brought many blessings and much love into our lives and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Dickson at a future date.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dickson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -