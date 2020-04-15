|
Dickson Gonzalez, III
Pensacola - Dickson Bartholomew Gonzalez, III, 61, died at home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. A lifelong resident of Pensacola, FL, he was born on February 11, 1959.
Dickson was preceded in death by his parents, Dickson B. Gonzalez Jr. and Joan Mills Gonzalez.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Super Gonzalez, by his daughters Star Savannah Super, Kayson Super Gonzalez and Laura Barnes Moder (Josiah), by his sisters Ruth Gonzalez, Nonie Gonzalez Bird (John), Julie Gonzalez Sackman (Eric), and Kate Gonzalez Tremain (Rawleigh), and by his nieces (Kate, Elizabeth, Cecile, and Julie Claire) and nephews (Jack, Eric Jon, and Carl), his aunt Martha Quina, his (brother at heart) cousin Reid Quina, and many other dear cousins.
Dickson grew up on Escambia Bay with his family, and his aunts, uncles, and cousins nearby. He loved fishing, nature, and books. Among his many talents was his ability to fix anything - even over the telephone.
The family greatly appreciates the help and dedication given to Dickson by the nurses of Vitas Hospice Care.
Dickson brought many blessings and much love into our lives and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Dickson at a future date.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020