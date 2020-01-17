|
Dilver William Fellers
Pensacola - Dilver William Fellers, 97, of Pensacola, Florida passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
He was born on November 13, 1922 to parents, Herbert William Fellers and Bonnie Marie Neier in Mullinville, Kansas.
Dilver served during WWII as a pilot in the Navy and was honorably discharged. He received a law degree from Washburn University in Kansas and after private practice as a lawyer; he served 31 years as Chief Assistant State Attorney under Curtis Golden. Once he retired he enjoyed many days of golfing and spending days in the mountains and spending time with family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn Fellers; sister, Garnet MacKay; brother, Gilbert Fellers and son-in-law, Paul Mikul.
Dilver is survived by his daughter, Lynn Mikul; son, Roger Fellers; granddaughter, Kristina Shirley; grandson, Cody Fellers and several beloved nieces.
He was the oldest surviving male student in Mullinville High School and was a member of the Kiwanis Club and was a Mason and a Charter member of Trinity Presbyterian Church for many years. He was well respected, very much loved by his family and will be missed by all.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3400 Bayou Boulevard, Pensacola, Florida 32503.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020