Dixie Welch



Pensacola - Dixie Zenobia Welch 86, went home to be with the Lord on September 17, 2020.



She was born in Ferry Pass, Pensacola to Monroe and Mamie Gates.



She was an amazing cook. The kitchen always smelled so good. Her salads all had her personal touch. Her fruit salads were the most requested at every family reunion. Her buttermilk ice cream, even in the winter, was a family favorite. You could show up at Aunt Dixie's and she would try to feed you. You could always expect to find your picture on her refrigerator. She loved family especially her grandchildren.



Dixie is survived by her children: Danny Welch, Donna Ingersoll, Jeanne and husband, Ron Peacock; grandchildren, Doug Welch, Aaron and wife, Adrianna Ohlson, Dallas and wife, Shantell Welch, Danielle Welch, Dylan and wife, Sarah Stackpole, Wesley and wife, Leanne Peacock, Andrea and husband, Joe Dobbs, Sarah and husband, Larry Hayles; twelve great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joanna Shell; brother-in-laws, Jim Rueff, Abe and wife, Bobby Welch; sisters, Sylvia Enfinger and Patsy Ann Kuhar; brother, Bud and wife, Pricilla Gates; many nieces, nephews and numerous extended family members and friends. She adored and loved her family and was always telling them she loved them. She always expected a hug.



Celebration of Life service will be held 12:30 PM, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at First Pentecostal Church, 6500 North W Street, Pensacola FL 32505. Interment will immediately follow on the grounds of Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens.



The family will be greeting guests for visitation at First Pentecostal Church, Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 11:30 AM until time of service at 12:30 PM.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store