Don & Annie Mearl Dyal
Milton - Don E. Dyal, 83 of Milton, Florida, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.
His wife of 55 years, Annie Mearl (VonAxelson) Dyal, 75, also of Milton, Florida, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019.
Visitation for Mr. and Mrs. Dyal will be held 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel.
Funeral Services for the couple will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel, with Dr. Mike Wiggins officiating.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 20, 2019