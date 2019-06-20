Services
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 623-2243
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Dyal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don and Annie Mearl Dyal


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Don and Annie Mearl Dyal Obituary
Don & Annie Mearl Dyal

Milton - Don E. Dyal, 83 of Milton, Florida, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.

His wife of 55 years, Annie Mearl (VonAxelson) Dyal, 75, also of Milton, Florida, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019.

Visitation for Mr. and Mrs. Dyal will be held 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel.

Funeral Services for the couple will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton Chapel, with Dr. Mike Wiggins officiating.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis Funeral Home
Download Now