Donald Carlos Carr, Jr.



Pensacola - Donald Carlos Carr, Jr., of Pensacola, died Sunday, April 21, 2019.



He was born October 06, 1946 in Monroe, LA to Donald C. Carr, Sr. and Mary Lou Carr who predeceased him. Also preceding him in death is his sister Ruth Wessel. He is a graduate of Pensacola High School class of 1964. He attended Northeast Louisiana State University and then joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966. He served in Vietnam until wounded in 1967 at which time he received a Purple Heart with Combat V.



He is survived by his brothers, Richard T. Carr and John S. Carr (Robin); niece Catherine Carr Hyde (Jeff); great nephews, Camden Scott Hyde and Carson Blake Hyde; great niece, Elizabeth Catherine Hyde; cousins, Sheryl Lynne Bell (Steven) of Monroe, LA, Susan Estelle Bercaw of Miami, FL and David L. Bercaw (Sue) of Atlanta.



A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel with Chaplain Ken Griffin officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the funeral home.



